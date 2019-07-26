|
|
Zaidee Guerin
Schroeder McClendon
1930-2019
Zaidee Guerin Schroeder McClendon passed away on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at the age of 89.
She was the daughter of the late Albert J. Guerin of St. Martinville La. and Stella Templet Guerin of Franklin, La and she is survived by her sister, Belva Landry of Houston, TX. Zaidee had three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Houston, she attended Steven F. Austin High School, where she was a proud member and Adjutant General of the famed Scottish Brigade. Zaidee was married to Fred L. Schroeder until his death in 1981 and lived in New Orleans, LA. She remarried Gene McClendon in 1985 until his death in 1999. A Funeral Mass and burial was held July 25th at Greenwood Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family invites you to share your fond memories and condolences online at www.greenwoodfh.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Joseph's Abbey at www.saintjosephabbey.com, or to the Daughters of the American Revolution at www.dar.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019