Zdenek Korabecny

1945-2020

Zdenek Korabecny 1945-2020 died unexpectedly in Houston, TX on August 21st, 2020 shortly after celebrating his 75th birthday. He is survived by his daughters Diana Korabecna and Jana Korabecna and his friends. Zdenek was cremated on August 23rd, 2020 at Direct Cremation Texas with no funeral services held, as per his wishes. Zdenek is loved and his wisdom and humor will be greatly missed.



