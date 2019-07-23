Zilla "Dale" Kucera

1934-2019

Zilla "Dale" Kucera went to be with her Lord on July 18, 2019. She was born on July 24th, 1934 in Houston, Texas, to Frederick and Isabell Barcelo.

Dale had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Austin Avenue Baptist Church and later a member of First Baptist Church of Pasadena, Texas. Over the years, she remained very involved with the church and assisted with numerous fellowships. She had a kind soul which she shared with the community as a receptionist at Southern State Bank (now Regions Bank) for over 30 years. Dale loved to bake, sing, and socialize.

Dale was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Isabell Barcelo; brother, Kenneth Barcelo; sister, Olga Harbison; and her loving husband of 59 years, Erwin Kucera. She is survived by daughter, Karen Kucera Anagnostou and fiancé Kent Wilson;

grandchildren, Cody and Taylor Anagnostou.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas. A memorial service will be held following visitation at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Grand View.

Interment will be a private event for the family at a later date Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019