Zilpah Scott Briggs

1930-2020

Zilpah "Zippy" Scott Briggs died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Houston. She is survived by her children: Louis Scott and his wife Harriette in New York; Elizabeth "Libby" Sims and her husband David of Houston; Ashley Larkin and her husband Peter of Charlotte, NC; and Mary "Mitzie" Danielson and her husband Phil of Houston. Two sons Myron "Ronnie" Scott and Russell Scott and a grand-son Russell Quinn Scott preceded her in death. She is also survived by 13 grand-children and 11 great-grand-children.

Zippy was born in Ruston, LA, on August 19, 1930, the daughter of Jefferson Connella and Margaret Russell Stockbridge. She grew up in Ruston and Shreveport, LA, and graduated from Ruston High School. She attended Louisiana Tech and LSU. She spent most of her life in Lake Charles, LA, where she was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles. She attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston. She was active in The Junior League of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Ballet Society, Art Associates, Lake Charles Civic Symphony, Lake Charles Little Theatre, and the Leur De Livre Book Club.

After the death of her husband Everett R. Scott, Jr., in 1989, she married Charles "Sonny" Briggs and spent seven happy years at Big Lake. When she became a widow again, she moved to Houston to be near her daughters. She transferred to the Junior League of Houston and was active in the Sustainer Transfer Club making new friends and enjoying bridge and mahjong. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed life to the fullest. To many, including her grandchildren, she was simply Zee.

Zippy battled Non Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer for several years with a strong, positive outlook, and eventually succumbed to complications from pneumonia. A private family service will be held at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.



