Zorka Adams
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zorka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zorka Adams
1938-2020
Zorka Adams 81 Proud Houstonian has untimely passed away May 29, 2020
She was born October 3, 1938 to parents Gus and Bessie Adams and was the youngest of 5 children.
Zorka loved her city of Houston where she lived on the same corner for 50 years. She was a single mother and never married but is survived though her only Daughter Barbara Adams and Granddaughter Morgan Evans.
She has been laid to rest by her parents at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles California.
Zorka was definitely "One of a kind" and will surely be missed and she would never say goodbye but always "See you Later"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Yes, zorka was one of a kind person. I knew her over 34 years. I can still hear that unique voice.
Roger Mahoney
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved