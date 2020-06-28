Zorka Adams

1938-2020

Zorka Adams 81 Proud Houstonian has untimely passed away May 29, 2020

She was born October 3, 1938 to parents Gus and Bessie Adams and was the youngest of 5 children.

Zorka loved her city of Houston where she lived on the same corner for 50 years. She was a single mother and never married but is survived though her only Daughter Barbara Adams and Granddaughter Morgan Evans.

She has been laid to rest by her parents at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles California.

Zorka was definitely "One of a kind" and will surely be missed and she would never say goodbye but always "See you Later"



