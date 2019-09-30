|
Sheelagh Jones, 71, died among family in Lincolnshire, Illinois on September 28, 2019. Born and raised in Scraptoft, Leicestershire England, she was the loving daughter of Una George Jones (1916-1987) and Ethel "Tess" Jones (1920-2008). Sheelagh moved to the United States in 1973, and to Chicagoland in 1976.
Sheelagh was a member and past resident of the Circus Fans Association of America. She participated in Hands Across America, the Bulls fan club, volunteered for the Red Cross, and loved knitting and photography. Sheelagh is survived by her sister Tess Bruce, her beloved children David Kyle, Sara Gordon and Sean Gordon, her niece Kathryn Bowles and nephew Nik Bruce.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 am at the Trinity Church, 425 Laurel Avenue in Highland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheelagh's honor may be made to the Big Cat Habitat at 7101 Palmer Rd, Sarasota, FL 34240 or to All About Elephants 18655 NE 81 St. Williston, FL 32696.
Published in The Highland Park Landmark from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, 2019