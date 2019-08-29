|
Wilson Edwin "Rich" Richardson, age 94, formerly of Belen, NM and Ellison Bay, WI, passed away at his Albuquerque home on July 22, 2019. He had been under the loving care of his daughter Nancy and his wife Karen and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Rich was born on June 10, l925, to Wilson A. Richardson, and Grace L. (Fulkerson) Richardson in Highland Park, IL. He graduated from Highland Park High School and then joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served on the island of Saipan as an airplane mechanic and parachute packer. After the war he worked for a short time on the engine of a commuter train in the Chicago area and then joined the Highland Park Fire Dept., retiring after 28 years of service as Asst. Chief of the Department.
In 1953, he married Carole D. Lyle. They were to be blessed with four daughters: Jennifer Lee Taylor, Marcia Lynn Richardson, Rebecca Lou Lueras, and Nancy Laura Smith. They were later blessed with Grandchildren: Molly (Nick), Jay, Meghan (Casey), Lyle, and Benjamin and Great-Grandchildren: Delia, Trevor and Lucy. Rich also enjoyed his status as favorite uncle and shirt-tale relation, famous for spontaneously driving 500 miles to just stop by for a visit.
Rich and Carole spent their marriage raising their daughters, camping every summer with family and friends, building new homes, and socializing with their many friends and family. Rich's full and lively life included years of polka dancing, woodcarving, and bagpiping; an enduring love of the Bears, Cubs, and John Wayne; and lifelong commitment to the Masons, Shriners, and veterans' organizations. He was a doting and proud Poppa, and was a true student of the world, an autodidact whose warmth meant he never met a stranger.
Carole passed away in 2008 after sharing 55 years of marriage with Rich. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Marcia, his parents Wilson and Grace, brother Roy, sister Ellis, and aunts Mertha Fulkerson and Alice Larson. In 2012, at age 87, he married a second time to Karen Asplin Bielinski. Rich and Karen enjoyed 7 years of marriage before Rich's death.
Rich will be buried with his wife Carole and other family at the North Shore Garden of Memories in Waukegan, IL. The burial of his ashes and a memorial celebration will take place in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you toast his blessed life with a gin martini at 5pm sharp. On the rocks, three olives.
Published in The Highland Park Landmark on Aug. 29, 2019