Abigail Marie Lesperance
Two Rivers - Abigail Marie Lesperance, age 23, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her residence.
Abigail was born on September 30, 1995 in Manitowoc, daughter of Don Murray and Vicki (Lesperance) Nenahlo. She was a 2014 graduate of Valders High School. Abigail loved animals and was employed with Lakeshore Humane Society. She enjoyed camping and going to amusement parks with her family.
Survivors include her mother and step-father: Vicki and Michael Nenahlo; her father: Don Murray; three sisters: Cassandra Nenahlo, Vanessa Nenahlo, Stephanie Nenahlo; grandparents: Rose Murray, John and Irene Nenahlo; two nieces and a nephew: Gabe, Amahya and Abriella; aunts and uncles: Dorilee and Michael Chase, William Lesperance, Doug and Janice Thiel, John Nenahlo; and cousins: Alex and Logan Chase and Jasmine Strohm. Other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Lee and Susan Lesperance and Glenn Murray.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Whitelaw Community Park starting at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank everyone at Lakeshore Humane Society for making Abigail part of their family.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 5, 2019