Adam D. Anderegg
Mishicot - Adam D. Anderegg, age 55, of Mishicot, died Friday, May 8, 2020, with his family at his side at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Adam was born on March 29, 1965, in Manitowoc, a son of Roman Anderegg and the late Diane (Kempf) Anderegg. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the Class of 1983 and earned an Associate Degree in Police Science at NWTC. On November 21, 1990, he married Yvette Burns in Manitowoc, she preceded him in death on January 2, 2014. Adam counseled troubled youth in Pennsylvania right after college. He then was a volunteer EMT with the Mishicot Ambulance while owning and operating Adam's 147 Pub where many unforgettable memories were made. He finished his working career at Hamilton's of Two Rivers where he was employed for nearly 20 years. During his time there he was a Union Steward and worked in various parts of the plant. All throughout his life, Adam enjoyed all types of carpentry learning from his father and grandfather from a very young age. He left so many memories and lessons with his beloved nephews and nieces from having them help wire their play house to helping uncle Adam organize his tools. He also took great pride in taking his nephews fishing and hunting with his brother, Nathan, when able.
For those that knew Adam, they will remember him for his infectious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. Adam was always willing to help those in need. He is strong will to help care for people was shown most brilliantly through the care of his wife up until her passing, and most recently the upmost attentive care of his father and mother.
Survivors include his daughter: Cloee (Dustan Fett) Anderegg of Seymour; his father: Roman Anderegg; brother: Nathan (Jaimie Flom) Anderegg and children, Nathan II, Jared and Mikayla of Green Bay; sister: Noalee (Adam) Stublaski and daughters, Rylee, Reagan, Rhetta, Randa, Romie, Remington and Riann, of Wisconsin Rapids; sister-in-law: Maria (Tony Sleger) Hynek and children, Kendra, Koleen, Kaden and Kiley; along with other family and cherished friends. In addition to his mother and wife, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Judy Burns, sister-in-law: Andrea Burns, his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and close cousins.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers on May 19th, 2020. A celebration of Adam's life will be held at a later date.
With the limitation of public gatherings, the family is requesting that you share memories and pictures of Adam with them at the following email address: [email protected]
Adam's family extends a special thank you to the ICU nurses and medical staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the care and compassion given to Adam and his family during this difficult time.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 14 to May 15, 2020