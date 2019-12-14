|
Adam P. Durben
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Adam P. Durben, age 88, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Adam was born April 1, 1931 in Jericho, son of the late Peter M. and Catherine (Scanlan) Durben. He helped on the family dairy farm prior to entering the military. Adam served with the U.S. Army from 1956 - 1958. He then attended Northwest Technical College barber school. On September 2, 1959 he was united in marriage to the former Donna Thielbar.
Adam was the owner/operator of Adam's Barber Shop in Two Rivers for 40 years. He was a volunteer at Pinecrest Historical Village for 17 years, and a member of the Eagles for 50 years. Adam was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Senior Center and St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic church, all of Two Rivers. He had volunteered at the Farm Museum in Two Rivers, the Salvation Army, was a beekeeper, loved square dancing with his wife (Spurs & Spangles), and received many awards for top donor for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Shamrocks). Adam enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Donna Durben, Two Rivers; three daughters and sons-in-law: Deanna & Erich Adam, Waukesha; Lori & Scott Roethlisberger, Green Bay; Kim & Doug Wolf, Two Rivers; one son and daughter-in-law: Mike & Kathy Durben, Waukesha; five grandchildren: Chad & Lauren Roethlisberger, Hailee Wolf and Ryan & Rachel Durben; one sister and brother-in-law: Eunice & Larry Greaser, Missouri; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Roger Halverson, Las Vegas; Jeanette & Louis Kakuk, Manitowoc; Delphine Jones, Mishicot; Darlene & Curt Burch, Athelstane; Nancy Thielbar, Seymour; Marion & Brian Denil, Denmark; Nancy Pietroske, Two Rivers. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Adam was preceded in death by an infant daughter Debra Durben and two sisters and a brother-in-law: Monica & Bob Prucha and Deanna Halverson and six brothers-in-law: Robert Jones, John Urban, Joe Groce, Robert, Donald and Delmar Thielbar.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers to follow. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Durben family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers for the care and compassion shown to Adam and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019