Adrienne Mary Beth (Bastable) Ludwig age 80 from Manitowoc, WI, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law.
Adrienne (also known as Mimi) was born on October 15, 1938 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Edward and Jeanette (Herman) Bastable. She was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School and she attended the Manitowoc County Teachers College and Wisconsin State College in Oshkosh. On July 21, 1962, Adrienne married the love of her life, Marvin F. Ludwig, at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They were married just shy of 50 years when he preceded her in death on July 2, 2012.
Adrienne worked in many clerical/ office manager positions throughout her working career. Her hobbies and passions included being a hunter safety instructor in New Mexico, Arizona and Wisconsin since 1973, volunteering as a secretary and treasurer of Chavez County Wildlife Federation, a chairwoman of the banquet committee of the Manitowoc County Friends of NRA, and an NRA pistol instructor.
She loved her family, horses, dogs, going camping, hunting, fishing, painting, jewelry making and cooking. A family favorite recipe passed down from her family was homemade hot fudge sauce: In a heavy bottomed kettle add 2+ cups of granulated sugar, 3 heaping tablespoons cocoa, a pinch of salt and a half a can of evaporated milk. Boil, stirring constantly, lower heat and do not scorch until shining almost soft ball stage, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Serve over ice cream and enjoy!
Survivors include her mother-in-law, Marie Ludwig of Chilton, WI; one son and daughter-in-law: William (Ellen) Ludwig of Coupeville, WA; one daughter and son-in-law: Lisa (Jepp) Johnson of Goodyear, AZ; one godson: Michael Angus of New Mexico; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Ellen Ludwig (Matthew Schwarz) and their children: Archer and Alayla Schwarz; James Ludwig, Taryn Ludwig, Kendyl Johnson, Auguestina Johnson, Kiarra Johnson, Natalia Johnson, Josiah Johnson, Devon Johnson, Meleia Johnson, Mecyiah Johnson; one brother: Chad Bastable of Wausau, WI; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Tami Aubry of Appleton, WI, and Debi (David) Plekan of Hulett, WY; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Jeanette Bastable and one brother William Bastable.
Adrienne's wishes prior to her passing was to be cremated and to have her ashes spread in Pecos, NM where her late husband's ashes had been spread. Pecos holds many special memories for Adrienne of family time, camping, and fishing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bud and Esther and all the wonderful neighbors, friends, and family that loved her. And thank you Wings of Hope Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was provided to Adrienne and the family.
At this time, no service is planned but inquiries and condolences can be called to her daughter Lisa at (623) 451-8030 or son William at (623) 640-3865.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019