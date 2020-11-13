Two Rivers - Agnes B. Avery, 72, of Two Rivers, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Agnes was born on January 28, 1948 in Manitowoc to Leonard and Gloria (Korbal) Reimer. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. On June 6, 1996 she married Arland Avery in Crivitz. Agnes worked at Mirro Aluminum Company as a Spray Gun Operator until they closed. She then worked as a manager at the Uni-Mart in Mishicot. Agnes enjoyed tending to her flowers, crocheting, sewing, canning, bird watching and going rummaging.
Agnes is survived by her husband: Arland; two daughters: Tammi (Lance) Brux of Manitowoc and Kari (fiancé Todd Gilbert) Gorman of Two Rivers; one step-son: Shawn Avery of Two Rivers; one ste-daughter: Becky Avery of TN; five grandchildren: Dominic Nicholson, Savanna Gorman, Josiah Gorman, Anthony Sutton, and Colten Sutton; one brother: Timothy (Peggy) Reimer of Manitowoc; three sisters: Patty (Kenneth) Marsicek of Kellnersville, Shirley (Randy) Lensmeyer of Manitowoc, and Jeanie (James) Healy of NM; and two brothers-in-law: Gene (Valerie) Avery of Two Rivers and Allan (Delores) Avery of Mishicot. She is further survived by special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters-in-law: Yvonne Avery and Sharon Avery; and her special faithful furry companion, Magnum.
A memorial service to celebrate Agnes' life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 5PM at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4PM until the time of service at 5PM. Those that attend are asked to please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com