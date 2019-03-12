|
Agnes C. Neumeyer
St. Nazianz - Agnes C. Neumeyer, 85, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, March 9, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc surrounded by her family.
She was born the former Agnes Backhaus on March 15, 1933 in St. Nazianz, daughter of the late Joseph and Florentine (Schuler) Backhaus. Agnes attended St. Gregory's grade school and graduated with honors from Kiel High School in 1951.
On May 13, 1953 she married Edward Neumeyer Jr. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2001. Agnes worked at the family business of Backhaus Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge Truck Garage and Backhaus Bus Lines. After the death of her father in 1973, she became co-owner with her brother, Roman. Agnes volunteered for the Meals-On-Wheels program for many years. She was a member of St. Nazianz Senior Citizens Club and was a charter member in the St. Nazianz's Lioness Club. Agnes held offices in the Lioness and Senior Citizens clubs. She was a member of several card clubs and enjoyed researching her family genealogy.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Kathy Neumeyer, rural Kiel; her grandchildren: Sarah Neumeyer, Kodiak Island, AK; Travis Neumeyer, Valders; Amber Neumeyer, Manitowoc; and Courtney Neumeyer, Chattanooga, TN; and her great-grandson, Joshua Neumeyer, Kodiak Island, AK. She is further survived by her brother, Roman (Edna) Backhaus; her sisters-in-law: Bernadine (Wayne) Breckheimer, Ann Neumeyer, Elaine Neumeyer, Marilyn Neumeyer, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed Sr. and Alvina Neumeyer, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dolores (Richard) Knox, Clarence (Virginia and Lillian) Neumeyer, Jerome (Virginia) Neumeyer, William Neumeyer, Norbert Neumeyer, Rose (Allen) Fenlon, Al (Mary) Neumeyer and Robert Neumeyer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church (214 Church St., St. Nazianz) with Fr. Anthony Ibekwe officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church from 9:00 am until 11:15 am when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank the EMT and Ambulance Personal as well as the ER and 5th Floor Nursing Staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for showing such care and compassion to Agnes and our family.
Agnes was a gentle, caring person. Her faith in God never wavered. Her love for her son was immeasurable. Her acceptance of her daughter-in-law was genuine. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild gave her immense joy.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019