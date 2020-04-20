|
|
Agnes D. Schmidt
Two Rivers - Agnes D. Schmidt, age 95, resident of the Wisteria Haus, 2741 45th Street, Two Rivers, peacefully entered eternal life on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Agnes was born on September 27, 1924 in the town of Cooperstown, daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Korinek) Yindra. She graduated from Denmark High School in 1942 and worked as a stenographer at the Aluminum Goods until she married Roland Schmidt on June 7th, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1997. Roland preceded her in death on February 22, 1998. Agnes also worked at the Y-GO-Bye Grill in Mishicot for many years. She was an active member of the Manitowoc County HCE, Altar Society of Holy Cross Church, WFLA Lodge 20, and the Mishicot Senior Citizens and volunteer with the nutrition program for many years.
Agnes loved beautiful sunsets, music, birds and flowers, especially orchids and sunflowers, crafting, baking and cooking, gardening and fishing. She also belonged to many card clubs. She was a proud and involved grandmother who enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's activities. She also loved her poodles: Buffy, Lady, and Pepper. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include three sons & daughters-in-law, Karl (Ellen) Schmidt, Allan (Sherri) Schmidt, and Bruce (Julie) Schmidt; her grandchildren: Kory (Nicole) Schmidt, Adam (Melissa) Schmidt, Tom (Carrie) Schmidt, Kevin Schmidt and Logan Schmidt; and six great-grandchildren: Kourtney, Emma, Morgan, Hadley, Calvin, and Kinley Schmidt. She is further survived by her god-children: Marilyn Schuler, Francis Jirovetz, Sally Lucas, and Dawn Shimek; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Quiren and Michael Yindra; sisters: Helen Witt and Grace Jirovetz; brothers-in-law: Tony Witt, Frank Jirovitz, and Louie Shimek; and sisters-in-law: Emily Yindra and Verna Shimek.
A private family service will be held with a life celebration to be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Schmidt family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Wisteria Haus for the wonderful care and compassion given to our dear mother over the past 5 years. The kindness extended is very much appreciated by our entire family.
Who but a mother would always be there to praise, encourage, comfort and care. Who but a mother would always be glad to give and share anything she had. Who but a mother would help to see things through. Who but a mother like you.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020