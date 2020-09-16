1/1
Aileen R. Christensen
1928 - 2020
Aileen R. Christensen

Two Rivers - Aileen R. Christensen, age 91, a resident of the Wisteria Haus, 2741 45th Street, Two Rivers, died early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.

Aileen was born in Two Rivers on December 14, 1928 to Arthur C. and Beatrice M. (Bartz) Fanslau. She attended St. John's Parochial School and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1946. After high school Aileen worked for the City of Two Rivers in the Water & Light Department for several years. She then became employed with Thorpe/ITT Finance Corp working and traveling with the company for the next forty years. Aileen lived in Oronoco, Minnesota for many of those years and after retiring moved back to Two Rivers in 2008. Aileen was married to Kay Christensen for eleven years until his sudden death in 1972. In 1996, at a 50th class reunion gathering she met Earl Gauthier who she eventually married in 2008. Earl also preceded her in death in 2011. Aileen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers and a lifelong WELLS member. She was a huge Minnesota Viking Fan; and she had a unique love for animals, especially wolves. During her residency in Montana, Aileen wrote a book about wolves and her experiences, titled: "Search for the Unknown Treasure".

Survivors include two sisters: Bernice Swoboda of Two Rivers and Kathleen Guthrie of Carlyle, IL. She is further survived by many nieces & nephews which include: Michael (Nancy) Swoboda, John (Laurie) Swoboda, Nancy and Rev. Tom Klusmeyer, Diane (Jon) Krause, Robert (Cindy) Nate, Michelle (Daniel) Higgins, Terri (Kevin) Haake, Karen (Eric) Carmen, and Brian (Cathy) Guthrie; along with many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur C. and Beatrice Fanslau; husbands: Kay Christensen and Earl Gauthier; and one sister & two brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Donald Nate; and Arthur Swoboda.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers. Rev. Stephen Kruschel will officiate at the service, with burial to take place on Monday at Pioneer Rest Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday after 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Due to current health concerns, social distance guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Lakeshore Humane Society.

Having grown very close with the staff of the Wisteria Haus over the past ten years, the family of Aileen is indebted to them for the wonderful care and the time given to all their residents. The dedication and compassion extended is very much appreciated by all.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
