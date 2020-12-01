Al Fischer
Wells - Al Fischer, age 83, of Wells, died peacefully Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side. He was born on March 4, 1937 in Manitowoc County, son of the late Robert and Helen (Peter) Fischer. Al attended Brillion High School and was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1955-1957. On July 26, 1958 he married the former Shirley Mae Bubolz in Reedsville. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2014. Al was employed at Brillion Iron Works and also Carstens Feed Mill. He then was employed at Koch Krueger, Rent A Truck, Saunders and Ryder, which were all located in the same building, retiring after 42 years. He also owned and operated Fischer Tree Service and retired in 2010. Al enjoyed collecting tractors, tinkering in his shop, and he enjoyed welding. He could fix anything. Most of all, Al enjoyed working outside and being with his family. Survivors include his children: Joy Piepenburg and special friend Andy Schroeder of Menasha, Jean (Rick) Nicklaus of Collins, Jeff (Kay) Fischer of Brillion, Jerome (Sharon) Fischer of Brillion and Jody (Scott) Mullard of Chilton; his grandchildren: Ruben (Linda) Piepenburg, Trista Schlies, Jordan (Brandon) Miller, Davitt Piepenburg and special friend Brittany, Dedra (Tony) Boettcher, Craig Nicklaus, Kurt (Beth) Nicklaus, Kimberly (Mark) Ross, Erin (Travis) Zutz, Lauren (Todd) Resch, Elizabeth (Tom) Horn, Jacob (Jennifer) Fischer, Benjamin Mullard and special friend Katie and Heather (Michael) Walker; 23 great grandchildren; two sisters: Marge Steffes and Vernetta Zutz; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Lorna Bastian, Joann Fischer, Glen (Leigh) Bubolz and Pat Bubolz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Viola (Pantzlaff) Bubolz; a brother: Orville Fischer; and six brothers-in-law: Ken Bubolz, Kermit Bastian, Dave Steffes, Gerald Zutz, Donald Pautz and Wallace Vorpahl. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Robert Weiss with burial to follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020. Friends may also call Saturday morning at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Collins, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com