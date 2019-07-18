|
Alan A. Spearbraker
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Alan A. Spearbraker, age 89, a Two Rivers resident, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Meadow View Assisted Living, Two Rivers.
Alan was born July 10, 1930 in Gillett, son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Bartelt) Spearbraker. He was a graduate of Gillett High School with the Class of 1948. After graduation he worked for 1 year at Master Lock in Milwaukee. Alan then joined the U.S. Marine Corp, serving from December 1949 - December 1953. He attained the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged and then moved to Two Rivers where he worked as a production supervisor for Mirro and then Newell for 40 years before his retirement. On August 6, 1955 he was united in marriage to the former Shirley Ann Valley at the First Methodist Church in Gillett. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2011.
Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening and playing ball. He was a huge Green Bay Packer fan and a Milwaukee Brewer fan.
Survivors include five nieces and nephews: Peggy (Michael) Mueller, Manitowoc; Lori (Joey) Brandt, Two Rivers; Cindy Westphal, Shawano; Dawn (Dan) Sumnicht, Bonduel; Mark Druckrey, Cecil; his extended family: the staff and residents of Meadow View Assisted Living; as well as great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, one son Armin at the age of 7, two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rosie & Adolph Druckrey and Norma & Raymond Schoss; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Vernon & Francis Valley.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers. Full Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a very special Thank You to the staff and residents of Meadow View Assisted Living for the love, friendship and care given to Alan and his family these last few years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 18 to July 21, 2019