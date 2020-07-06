Alan Charles Groll
Algoma - Alan Groll passed peacefully in his sleep July 2, 2020. He was born September 18, 1927 to Richard and Renee (Voelchert) Groll in Manitowoc, WI. After graduating from Manitowoc Lincoln in 1945, Alan joined the U. S. Marine Core and was sent to Germany as part of the peace keeping force. Alan received his honorable discharge in 1946 he earned his civil engineering degree from the UW-Madison in 1951. Upon graduation, he worked as a civil engineer in Milwaukee and later in Upper Michigan. He later returned to Manitowoc and worked as a self-employed land surveyor. In 1956 Alan married the love of his life, Joann Ahrens (Jerry and Helen). Together they raised three children, Roger, Debra (Jon) Blegen and Kevin (Marena). In 1968 Alan accepted the job as street superintendent in Algoma, WI and moved the family to Algoma in 1971. In 1978 Alan accepted a job with Brey, Stuewe and Braun Engineering in Sturgeon Bay, WI. In 1982 Alan returned to private surveying until his eyesight became impaired, due to Macular Degeneration; forcing him into retirement in 2003. Alan is survived by his three children, one grandson, Joshua Groll, brother-in-law Gene Ahrens, Sr., sister-in-law Monica Ahrens and many nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by his wife, parents, father-in-law, mother in-law, brother Donald Groll, sisters-in-law Harriet Groll and Jean Ahrens, brother-in-law Jack Ahrens and one niece.
Family and friends will be gathering, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Algoma United Methodist Church from 11:30 AM - 3:00 PM. In observance of Social Distancing the family will be holding a virtual funeral service that can be viewed on the Algoma United Methodist Church website www.ourdoorsareopentoall.org
on Sunday July 12 at 11:30 AM if you don't feel comfortable coming to the church.
At 3:00 PM the same day the public is invited to the Military Honors that will be given on the front lawn of the Methodist Church.
A private burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc County on Monday.
