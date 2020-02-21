|
Alan John Hoffman
Dr. Alan John Hoffman, 78 died February 7, in Burke, VA after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was the son of the late Hugo and Helen (Marek) Hoffman. His brother Glen and oldest daughter Jennifer also predeceased him.
He leaves behind a beloved wife, Nancy, children and grandchildren, 3 brothers - Tom (Sue), Roger, Ron (Nancy), a sister Mary Boyd, and sister-in-law, Darlene Hoffman.
Alan was a professor at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA., for 27 years where he taught social science education to aspiring and graduate teachers. Alan also founded a law-related education center. He retired in 1997.
He loved sports - always a Packer, Bucks, and Brewers fan. He also rooted for UW, Marquette, and Michigan State where he received his Ph.D. One of his favorite days included attending a Brewers game in the afternoon and a Bucks game that night.
Alan also enjoyed playing sheepshead, cribbage, and other cards with his kids and grandkids. He liked to gamble and was a dependable donor to the Oneida tribe whenever he visited Green Bay. He loved to travel and enjoyed going to many countries and different states with his wife, Nancy.
Alan will be missed by many people. His memorial service will be on March 1 in Woodbridge, VA
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020