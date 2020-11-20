1/1
Alan Paul Meindl
Alan Paul Meindl

De Pere - ALAN PAUL MEINDL, A resident of DePere, WI joined his beloved wife Gail on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Alan was born July 31, 1930 to the late Mrytle Peronto and Ralph Meindl of Manitowoc, WI. Alan is preceded in death by his wife, Gail, and his brother, Howard Meindl. Alan is survived by his two daughters, Melinda Reed and her son, Brian of Green Bay. Amy Forsyth and her husband, Matt of Madison, MS. His son, Mark Meindl and his wife Cynthia and their two children, Nathan and Grace of Albuquerque, NM. His sister, June Segerson of Manitowoc and extended family in Wisconsin.

Alan was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He served two years in the United States Marine Corps before meeting and marrying the love of his life, Gail Buerstatte. Alan had a long career in electrical engineering that started in Wisconsin and took the family to Texas for many years. In later years, Alan & Gail resided in DePere, where he lovingly cared for her throughout her battle with Alzheimer's. The family finds peace knowing they are reunited and together again. Donations may be made in honor of caregivers to the Alzheimer's Association of WI.

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
