Alan R. Rezba
Melnik - Alan Robert Rezba, age 72, of rural Whitelaw, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Alan was born in Two Rivers on May 23, 1947 to Robert and Ruth (Retzlaff) Rezba. After graduating from Mishicot High School in early June, 1965, he served in the U.S. Army from June, 1965 to June, 1968. In July of 1968, he met the love of his life, Linda Zelewske. They were married on August 30th, 1969 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, town of Gibson. Pastor Percy Damrow presided.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; two daughters, Rachel (Kevin) Markvart of rural Maribel, and Samantha (Pat) Wilda of Two Rivers; one son, Eric (Laurie) Rezba of Whitelaw; six grandchildren: Zachary, Jon, Kyle, Emily, Robert, and Paige; and one great-granddaughter, Mila. He is further survived by two sisters: Diane (Dan) Fels and Shirley (James) Eis; two brothers: Dale (Sherry) Rezba and Russell (Peggy) Rezba; along with many brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Rezba; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Norbert and Clara Zelewske; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Gibson. Rev. Bruce Schwark will officiate at the service, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc. Military graveside honors will be accorded by fellow members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Rezba family with funeral arrangements.
The Rezba family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and the caregivers of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for the compassion and wonderful care given to Alan during his brief illness.
Alan enjoyed spending time in his woods, and enjoyed his time with his family and friends.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020