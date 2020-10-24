1/1
Alan W. Umnus
Alan W. Umnus

Manitowoc - Alan W. Umnus, age 88, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.

Alan was born on June 2, 1932 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Paul and Almira Damn Umnus. Alan was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1950, he then entered the United States Navy in 1951 until 1955 serving his country overseas during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge Alan returned to Manitowoc and served his apprenticeship at Manitowoc Engineering becoming then a journeyman machinist until his retirement on July 8, 1992. On September 8, 1956 he married Shirley M. Wiesner at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Alan was a longtime member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church where he had served on the Stewardship Committee, First German School Board, and also was a church usher. He was also a member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88, Manitowoc Unit of the Fish and Game, charter member of Little Sturgeon Property Owners Association and past member and officer of the Machinist Local Union #516.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Debra Umnus, Appleton; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and George Gosz, Appleton; grandchildren, Sam Gosz, Appleton, Jacob and Emily Gosz, Appleton; great grandchildren, Georgia Grace and Ivy Rose Gosz; grandchildren, Amy Umnus and fiance', Chris Croxson, Houston, TX and Paul Umnus and significant other, Elena DeForest, Baltimore, MD; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Almira Umnus.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private memorial service is being planned to be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Jacob Hoff officiating and burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
