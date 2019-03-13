|
Albert Maas
Manitowoc - Albert Maas, age 88, died on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hannah Home in Manitowoc He was born on July 22, 1930, son of the late Henry and Martha (Seidel) Maas. Albert worked on area farms as a farm hand for many years. Survivors include two sisters, Emma Nooker, Malinda Maas and a sister-in-law, Virginia Maas. Albert was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Russell, Herbert and Gerhardt and four sisters, Tillie Spatchek, Evelyn Johnson, Laura Kostrewski and Martha Bergeline. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15th at 10:30 a.m. at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. Burial will be in the Lark Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com A big thank you from the Mass family to the staff at Whitetail Estates of Manitowoc, and Hannah Home II for the great care given to Albert.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019