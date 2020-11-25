Albert R. Fanslau
Two Rivers - Albert R. Fanslau, age 92, of Two Rivers, died Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, with family by his side at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.
Albert was born on March 25, 1928, in Mishicot, a son of the late Albert and Viola (Frank) Fanslau Steltz. He graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1946 and then served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On December 30, 1950, he married Dolores Webb in Manitowoc, she preceded him in death on August 27, 1988. Albert was also married to Dolores M. "Dee" Harry, she preceded him in death on March 12, 2013. Albert worked for almost 50 years at Mirro Aluminum Co., retiring as the plant foreman at Plant #7 in Manitowoc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking; you could say with his Mr. Fixit abilities, he was a jack of all trades.
Survivors include his son: Mike Fanslau of St. Cloud, Minn.; his daughter: Karen Gass of Two Rivers; his grandchildren: Melissa (Clint) Heimerl, Matthew Gass, Brian Fanslau and Adam Fanslau and two great grandchildren: Lincoln Heimerl and Maverick Heimerl; along with other relatives. In addition to his parents and wives, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert Fanslau, a granddaughter: Dana Gass; step dad: Herb Steltz and step brother: Tom Steltz.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Rev. Julie Barger will officiate at the service with entombment to follow at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy 310, Manitowoc. Military honors will be accorded immediately following the service by members of VFW Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
