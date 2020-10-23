Aldene "Dee" G. Wilhelm
Manitowoc - Aldene "Dee" G. Wilhelm, age 78, of Manitowoc, died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Dee was born on September 6, 1942 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Sherman and Grace (Kohout) O'Connell. She graduated with the class of 1960 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Dee earned her Undergraduate Degree from Holy Family College and her Master's Degree from UW Milwaukee along with Post Graduate credits. On September 9, 1977 Dee married David Wilhelm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She taught high school at Marinette High School, and Kettle Moraine High School, Wales, and 23 years at Valders High School, 9 of them as Assistant Principal. Following her retirement Dee volunteered her time at Holy Family Medical Center. Dee enjoyed working in make-up for the Masquers and donating her time for Heart-a-Rama for many years.
Survivors include her husband: David Wilhelm, Manitowoc; three very special nephews: Dean (Pat) Senglaub, Manitowoc and their children: Robbie Senglaub, Isabella (Trey) Fluehr; Scott (Susan) Senglaub, Manitowoc and their children: Collin (Haley) Senglaub, Kristin Senglaub, Leah Senglaub; Todd (Toni) Senglaub, Mequon and their son: John "Jack"; one brother-in-law: James Pokorski, Phoenix, AZ, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sherman and Grace O'Connell; her twin-sister and brother-in-law: Eileen (John) Senglaub; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Harold Wilhelm, Ken Wilhelm. Richard (Marilyn) Wilhelm, Lorraine (Donald) Theissen, Bernice Pokorski.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Ben Johnson will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com