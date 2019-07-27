Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Alexander Craig Nelson


1991 - 2019
Manitowoc - Alexander Craig Nelson, age 27, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Alex was born on August 27, 1991 in Manitowoc to Scott and Stacy (Grapentine) Nelson. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 2011. Alex had worked at Eck Industries and most recently at Manitowoc Grey Iron Foundry. He enjoyed disc golfing, skateboarding, and driving and working on his truck. Alex had a big heart and most enjoyed giving a helping hand to those closest to him.

Survivors include Alex's parents, Scott and Stacy Nelson, Manitowoc; brother, Ian Nelson, Manitowoc; paternal grandparents, Russell and Darla Nelson, Manitowoc; maternal grandfather, Craig (Rita) Grapentine, Manitowoc; maternal grandmother, Judith Grapentine, Manitowoc; maternal great grandmother, Rose Metzger, Manitowoc; special friend, Dominique Sgarioto, Manitowoc; the family dog, Nessa; also other relatives and friends.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 27 to July 28, 2019
