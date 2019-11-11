|
Alexander E. "Alex" LeGreve
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Alexander E. "Alex" LeGreve, age 70, of Two Rivers passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home under the care of the Sharon Richardson Hospice.
Alex was born March 31, 1949 in the Town of Lincoln, Kewaunee county, son of the late Vincent and Mildred (Gilson) LeGreve, Sr. He was a graduate of Casco High School with the Class of 1967. Alex was united in marriage to the former Amy Henrickson on October 7, 1995 at Grace UCC, Two Rivers.
Alex had worked for Hamilton's in Two Rivers for 44 years, retiring in 2011. He then was employed with the Medicine Shoppe of Two Rivers for 5 years, where he throughly enjoyed working with his boss and co-workers. Alex enjoyed playing Dartball for Lenny's. He was involved in many aspects of the church, Grace UCC, throughout the years. Alex also enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and all sports.
Survivors include his wife: Amy LeGreve, Two Rivers; his children: Jennifer (John) King, Two Rivers; Jerome "Jerry" (Kelly) LeGreve, Theresa, WI; Aaron (Stefanie) Berger, Fox Point; Joshua LeGreve (special friend Bryan Quinn), Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren: Dylan, Cody (Paige), Zachary (Kristina), Gavin (Emily), Kursten, Paige, Jayden, Nolan and Evan; brothers and sisters: Ken (Yvonne) LeGreve, Allen (Maelee) LeGreve, Joanne (Raymond) Johnson, Vincent (Barb) LeGreve, Jr., Sue (Bernard) LeRoy and Mary (David) Garceau; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rick (Barb) Henrickson, Mary Jo (Ken) Mott, Wendy (Jerry) Krueger and Robb (Amy) Henrickson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Mindy Marie LeGreve, one infant sister and brother, sister and brother-in-law Joyce & David Berg, Sr., and father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert & Marilyn Henrickson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning and Rev. Colie Bettivia with burial of his remains to be held at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace UCC on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the LeGreve family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Baatz, Dr. Minehan, all the staff at HFM Cancer Center, Manitowoc, and Sharon Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Alex and his family. Alex's greatest love in his life was having children and grandchildren and the last 24 years with Amy by his side.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019