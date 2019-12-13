|
Alfred "Fritz" A. Boeder
Manitowoc - Alfred "Fritz" A. Boeder, age 86, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Al was born on July 1, 1933 in Manitowoc to the late Alfred and Grace (Kukral) Boeder. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1951. Al had enlisted in the United States Navy in January of 1952 and proudly served his country during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Waldron until his honorable discharge in December of 1955. On November 9, 1963, Al married Delores H. Hoefner at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2006. Al had worked as a lineman for Manitowoc Public Utilities for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed Packer games with his family (when they won). Al was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 88 and V.F.W. Otto Oas Post 659.
Survivors include Al's four children, Annette Boeder, Manitowoc; Allan (Lee) Boeder, Manitowoc; Kevan Boeder, Middle Inlet; and Kurt (Amy) Boeder, Springfield, IL; five grandchildren, Sandy (Sol) Cunningham, Allan Boeder, Amber (Trevor) Boeder, Reagan Boeder, and Alexa Boeder; five great grandchildren; sister, Grace Boeder, Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Gordon Alsvig; Dale (Carol) Hoefner; and Jewel Hoefner; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Grace Boeder; wife, Delores Boeder; sister, Jean Alsvig; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norbert and Viola Hoefner; sister-in-law, Diane Urban; brother-in-law, Donald Hoefner; and Kevan's partner, Drew Nesbitt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Rev. Robert Kujawski and Rev. Stephen Melso will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 88. The family will greet relatives and friends at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Al's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019