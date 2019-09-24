Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Alice C. Hilke


1925 - 2019
Alice C. Hilke Obituary
Alice C. Hilke

Two Rivers - Alice C. Hilke, age 94, a resident of Two Rivers, formerly of the town of Kossuth, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers.

Alice was born on September 13, 1925 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late William and Bertha Christensen Green. Alice attended the Manitowoc Public School System and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1944. Alice was employed at Mirro Aluminum and The Cudahy Packing Company at various times through and after high school. On July 23, 1945, she married Eugene Hilke at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2017. Alice was a stay at home mom and raised six children. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and loved to fish on Lake Michigan, and listen to the music of the Big Bands and Broadway musicals with her husband, Eugene.

Survivors include Alice's five children: Jean Schaefer, Highland Ranch, CO; Joan (Frank) Harmacek, Chetwynd, British Columbia; Dave (Sue) Hilke, Two Rivers; Erik Hilke and Dennis Hilke both of Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Stuart Schaefer, Scott Schaefer, Erin (Greg) Daniels, Dean Otto, Jessica (Casey) Maye, Justin (Tanya) Harmacek, Joseph (Jacqueline) Hilke, and Colleen (Trent) Machut; seven great grandchildren: Walker Maye, Hunter Maye, Brook Harmachek, Kay Lee Harmachek, Gabriella Hilke, Benjamin Hilke, and Desmond Machut; daughter-in-law: Karen (Donald) Draxler with their children, Evan, Aaron, and Sarah; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Bertha Green; husband of 71 years Eugene Hilke; son Dean Hilke; and 10 siblings: Bertha (Joe) Cerkas, Harold (Margaret) Green, Clarence Green, Marjorie (Harry) Tetzlaff, Robert Green, Calvin (Barbara) Green, James (Patricia) Green, William (Mary) Green, Gordon (Betty) Green, and Elizabeth (Edward) Carmody.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral services there will be a luncheon for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff and management of Northland Lodge Assisted Living, The Hamilton Care Center, Heartland Hospice Care, and the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home for their kind, compassionate, and professional services.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019
