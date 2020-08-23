1/1
Alice Duellman
1935 - 2020
Alice Duellman

Manitowoc - Alice Duellman, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

Alice was born October 26, 1935 in Cecil, WI daughter of the late Emerald and Anna (Taylor) Schultz. On June 26, 1954 she married Louis Duellman at St. Isadore Catholic Church in Osman. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1987. Alice was a CNA for 11 and a half years at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and then for 15 years at St. Mary's Nursing Home and Felician Village where she retired from in 2010 at the age of 75. She was an excellent CNA and was always willing to do a good job. Alice was very much appreciated by the residents that she cared for. She loved spending time with family, friends and could easily start a conversation with anyone. Alice also enjoyed reading and watching the Hallmark Channel.

Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law: Eileen Schuh, Brillion, Pearl Schneider, Manitowoc, Patsy and Wendell Ott, Stoughton, Ronald Schroeder, Monona; one sister-in-law: Janice Wagner, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews and their families whom she loved as if they were her own children: Lorna Schneider and Bruce Seibert, Reuben and Mary Jo Schneider, Rodney and Brenda Schneider, Russell and Jean Schneider, Lisa and Joel Luebke, Lynn and Gene Kobes, Lana and Eric Nelson, and (Randy Schneider - deceased) Lynn Schneider-Pribek. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lu Schroeder, Helen and Richard Eckberg, Raymond Schuh, Reuben Schneider Sr; brothers and sisters-in-law: Randall Schultz (Infant) Melvin and Carol Schultz; special friends: Bobby Schroeder and Bob Wallander; special little dog: Dolly; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Walter and Edna Duellman; brothers-in-law: Jerome, Charlie, James, Eugene and Edward Duellman; sister-in-law: Arlene Miller; and nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Beaudry with burial of her cremated remains at St. Joseph Cemetery, Alverno.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pink Heals of Manitowoc County, American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Yetter, his nurses: Carrie and Kelly, and all the employees at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Two Rivers, Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassion and care that was given to her.

Matthew 25:23 "Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share your master's happiness!"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
