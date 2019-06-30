Services
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
(920) 756-2102
Alice Haese
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
WIETING FUNERAL HOME-BRILLION
215 SOUTH MAIN St.
Brillion, WI 54110
Alice E. Haese


1918 - 2019
Alice E. Haese Obituary
Alice E. Haese

Reedsville - Alice E. Haese, age 101 of Manitowoc, formerly of Reedsville, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Shady Lane Home in Manitowoc. She was born on April 6, 1918 in the Town of Woodville, Calumet County, daughter of the late Otto and Amalia (Bratz) Krueger. She worked as a house keeper for Carl and Ida Haese, where she met Frank. They married on May 14, 1938. Alice then worked as a nursing assistant at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc for many years. When she moved into the Reedsville Manor in 1985, she continued to help and assist the residents in way she could. Alice was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Brillion and the Reedsville Lioness Club. Survivors include a son, Norbert (LaVerne) Haese of Prescot Valley AZ, 2 grandsons, Frank (Terri) Haese, Larry (Sharon) Haese, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, a sister, Verona Grimm of Reedsville and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1976, a sister Rosie Olp and 2 brothers-in-law, Harold Olp and Victor Grimm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 5:00 p.m. at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion. The Rev. Nancy Zorn Micke will officiate. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Manitowoc. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 30, 2019
