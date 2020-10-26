Alice K. Walkner
Two Rivers - Alice K. Walkner, age 68, a resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home.
Alice was born on December 31, 1951 in Manitowoc to the late Fredrick and Viola (Benoit) Meunier. She graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers. On February 14, 1974, Alice married the love of her life, William Walkner. She and Bill spent the next 46 years raising their sons, watching their family grow, and eventually enjoying their retirement together. Alice retired from Wal-Mart after nearly 30 years during which time her beaming smile and infectious laugh greeted customers and co-workers each morning. She loved talking to people - she always had a funny story, a joke or a band-aide to brighten your day. As she transitioned into retirement, Alice didn't "go slow". She volunteered at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in the gift shop. She enjoyed helping the residents shop and chatting about life. Alice was a regular vendor at the Manitowoc Farmers' Market. You could catch her every Saturday of the season selling her beautiful kitchen towels, hot bowl holders, and recently, masks. She loved the camaraderie with the other vendors and meeting new people. Alice also was an active and well-liked member of the Two Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In her spare time (the woman had boundless energy), Alice enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, going for walks, and helping others. She was a giver. She offered help before you knew you needed it. She was quick to pitch in and no request was too much. The first words out of Alice's mouth (after Hello) was "I can", or "I will", and she always did. But the true joy in her life came from spending time with her family, teasing Bill, and sharing with the world how proud she was of her sons, daughters-in-law, and her precious grandchildren. Above all, Alice relished in being "Grandma Alice" and never missed an opportunity to attend a dance recital, art show, band concert, or hug her grandchildren and tell them she loved them.
Survivors include Alice's husband of 46 years, Bill; three sons, Robert engaged to Macy Zamitalo, Wales; Nate married to Katie Walkner, Manitowoc; and Dan married to Erica Krug, Madison; three beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Sophia, and River. She is also survived by her many siblings, brothers- and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and innumerable friends. Whether you knew her as Alice in Fabrics, Auntie Alice, Mom, Grandma Alice, or simply Alice, her loss is profound, but her kindness, generosity, and love will linger in our hearts always.
A memorial service will be held virtually with the assistance of the Two Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. To request access to the virtual service, please email walkner110720@gmail.com. The family plans to hold a celebration of Alice's life at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Alice's name.
