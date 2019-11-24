|
|
Alison Lee Laurent (Weess)
Fort Myers, FL - Alison Lee Laurent (Weess) , 64, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on November 16, 2019, in Fort Myers, FL. Alison was born May 5, 1955, in Worcester, MA, daughter of Alan Weess and Nancy (Dorman) Weess. On April 12, 2003, she married the love of her life, Daniel Laurent, in Two Rivers, WI. Alison graduated with the class of 1973 at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, IL. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1977 and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
Alison was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in March of 2010, she felt blessed with every hour, day and year that she continued to survive and fight her cancer. Alison was always very proud of her two sons and loved that she was able to continue to share in all of their milestones. She was especially proud to see her sons graduate from college. James (Jay) graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, with a Degree in Electrical Engineering in 2010. Her son Michael (Mike) graduated from Western Illinois University with a Degree in Meteorology in 2013. Alison was also so happy to attend her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Bailie's wedding in 2014.
Alison had to retire from working in 2010 because of her illness. She worked for the Marriott's Lincolnshire Resort in Lincolnshire, IL for 32 years, and also worked for the Grayslake School District for 14 years. After moving to Naples, FL in 2011, Alison began working at the Chico's store on Marco Island with her long time friend and sorority sister, Melissa Herrman. She worked at the Marco Island store for three years and another four years at the Estero store. Alison's work at Chico's kept her active and social as she battled her cancer. She will be missed by all her fellow employees.
Alison loved to travel, and was happiest at the beaches in Naples and Marco Island. Her and Dan took many trips to the Florida Keys, visiting all of Florida's beaches, and also traveled to the Caribbean Islands of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas. Alison also loved traveling to Wisconsin and California to visit family, so many fun and memorable trips were made to these places. Amusement parks and water parks were another favorite of Alison's. When she lived in Illinois, Six Flags Great America or a quick trip up to Wisconsin Dells to the timeshare at Glacier Canyon was the place to find Alison. In Florida it was Universal Studios, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Bonnet Creek Resort. Alison always had her roller coaster buddies, if it wasn't Dan or her sons, her niece Hailey or her aunt Lori were there for her.
Alison is survived by her husband, Daniel, who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her two sons and one daughter-in-law, James (Bailie) Herchenbach of Palatine, IL and Michael Herchenbach of Effingham, IL; father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, Richard (Barb) Laurent, Two Rivers, WI; brother and sister-in-law, Steven (Rose) Weess of Verona, IL; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Cynthia (Wendy) Laurent, and Christine (Tracy) Peterson, all of Two Rivers, WI; nieces, Hailey Haag (Kyle Shillcox) of Two Rivers, WI; Morgan Haag of Oshkosh, WI; nephews, Zachary Peterson, Two Rivers, WI; Tyler Weess, Fox Lake, IL; grandnephew, Wyatt Zipperer, Two Rivers, WI; step-nephew, Tyler (Amanda) Kluczinske, Appleton, WI; uncles-in-law and aunts-in-law; William (Janet) Laurent, Piedmont, CA; Michael (Socorro) Laurent, Amelia Island, FL; Thomas Laurent, San Francisco, CA; Laural Osborne, Newman, CA; Elizabeth (Joseph) Little, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Lori (Kenneth) Sanders, Brentwood, CA; long time family friend Mary Liddy. Close to her heart sorority sisters Melissa (Krakowiak) Herrman, Mindy (Demmin) Kunos, Jean (Walton) Uptmor and many more Kappa Delta sorority sisters at Eastern Illinois University that meant so much to her.
Alison was preceded in death by her parents Alan and Nancy Weess of Hendersonville, NC; mother-in-law, Janice Mae (Naibert) Laurent of Two Rivers, WI; brother Jeffrey Weess of Vernon Hills, IL.; aunts-in-law and uncles-in-law, Leticia Laurent of Amelia Island, FL; Pamela (Gary) (Naibert) Schlies Stone of Manitowoc, WI; Dennis Schlies of Manitowoc, WI; Wayne Osborne of Newman, CA; cousin-in-law John McKittrick of Livermore, CA; and step-mother, Mary (Dotson) Burton Weess, Flat Rock, NC.
A Celebration of Life for Alison will be held at a future date in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
Alison's family would like to thank all of those who stood by her and helped her through her fight with Thyroid Cancer.
Donations in Alison's memory can be made to:
Cancer Care at http://www.CancerCare.org
Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association at http://www.thyca.org
Kappa Delta Foundation at https://www.kappadelta.org/foundation
To leave an online condolence for the family,
please visit https://baldwincremation.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019