|
|
Allan A. Zaruba
Manitowoc - Allan A. Zaruba, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at Tender Reflections, Manitowoc.
Allan was born on November 28, 1939 in Maribel, son of the late Reuben and Bessie (Hostak) Zaruba. He was a graduate of Denmark High School with the class of 1957. On September 17, 1966 he married the former Patricia Stuiber at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on August 16, 2010. Allan worked in the shoe business for 45 years, the last 12 of which he owned and operated the French Slipper Shop in Manitowoc. He also enjoyed golfing and casino trips.
Survivors include one sister: Lorraine Zaruba, Kellnersville; two sisters-in-law: Shirley (Mel) Feit, Madison, Dolores Heidorf, Manitowoc; one nephew and six nieces: Scott (Jessica) Feit, Cottage Grove, Melisa Feit, Monona, Brenda (Zach) Lilla, Madison, Jackie (Grant) Sharpee, Madison, Lori Reininger, Manitowoc, Sue (Gary) Bassarow, Milwaukee, Jennifer Heidorf, Manitowoc. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother: Raymond (Lou) Zaruba; one sister-in-law: Ilene Stuiber; and one brother-in-law: Ken Stuiber.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019