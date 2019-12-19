|
Allan "Barney" Barner
Two Rivers - Allan "Barney" Barner, age 83, from Two Rivers, Died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Allan was born November 5, 1936 in Two Rivers, son of George and Leona (Coenen) Barner. He attended Washington High School and Acme School of Engineering. On October 6, 1956 he married Shirley Ouradnik at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He was employed at Hamilton Manufacturing Company, Imperial Eastman, Paragon Electric Company and retired from Foster Needle Company after many years. He was a member of the Two Rivers Snowmobile Club and Two Rivers Fish and Game. Allan loved fishing with his son, Scott and many friends and hunting in a large tent up north with family and friends, where they had many happy years. He also loved snowmobiling and stock car racing in his younger years as well as fishing on Lake Michigan in their boat, the Resurrection, with his partner Elmer Gauthier and many other friends. Allan enjoyed woodworking and could fix just about anything.
Allan is survived by his wife of 63 years: Shirley Barner; one son: Scott (Brenda Sauve); one daughter: Sue (Mike) Holzer, all from Two Rivers; one brother: Roger Barner, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Maryann Landt and Joan (Harlas) Luckow; one brother-in-law: Melvin (Shirley) Ouradnik; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Leona Barner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Violet (Papelka) Ouradnik; one son: Terry "Evel" Barner; one brother: Howard (Phyllis) Barner; one nephew: Brian Barner; one sister-in-law: Marilyn Barner; as well as other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. NOON at Klein and Stangel. Allan will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Allan's name to Woodland Dunes Nature Center, Two Rivers, or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Allan will be deeply missed by many relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the emergency staff at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, and Aurora BayCare, Green Bay for the excellent care that he received.
