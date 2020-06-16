Allan F. Geimer
Two Rivers - Allan Forst Geimer had a saying for almost everything. From when he came into the world on February 6th, 1935, to when he departed it on June 13th, 2020 at the age of 85, he was continuously encapsulating his values and knowledge into catchy pearls of wisdom and sharing them freely.
Some of these saying, such as "If you want something done, give it to a busy person" seem counter-intuitive. Others, like "You can paint any plane black" seem obvious, but reveal a lot about how the world really works. He loved dreaming up projects and his favorite question was "I wonder how much that building costs?"
His lessons came from a deeply rooted love of teaching and commitment to service. As one of nine siblings, he was used to helping friends and family to succeed. His surviving siblings - Ben, Joyce, and Eileen can attest to that. He would say that people only used ten percent of their brains, so you can always do better.
After graduating from Wisconsin Teachers College in the mid 50's, Al joined the Navy and commissioned through the Naval Aviation Cadet program as an Ensign and Naval Aviator.
He married Judith Lynn Broker in October of 1961 just before his next assignment took him to Evanston, Illinois. While there they welcomed their first son, Tod, in 1962 while Al was finishing his Masters in Business Administration at Northwestern University. Over the next decade, they had their other four sons - Troy, Trent, Tim and Tye.
His first combat tour took him to Vietnam as an F-4 Phantom pilot, where he was awarded a purple heart after being shot down over the Gulf of Tonkin by a 20MM anti-aircraft cannon, with one round going through his bicep and his canopy. He was quickly rescued by helicopter.
Next, after some training, the Navy brought the young family to Atsugi, Japan where Al was a Senior Evaluator for Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron One (VQ-1), flying on board the EC-121 Super Constellation, EP-3 Aries, and the carrier-based EA-3 Skywarrior electronic reconnaissance aircraft; all of which were routinely painted black.
While with VQ-1, he was awarded a second Purple Heart after his barracks in Da Nang, Vietnam, was partially blown up in a Viet-Cong rocket attack.
His convictions landed him in a fair amount of trouble while he was flying highly-classified missions over and around Vietnam. On one occasion, he was reprimanded for breaking the classification of an unclassified radio channel to warn another American plane that it was flying into an ambush, allowing that pilot to escape unharmed. History has come around to his side, and those types of warning are now considered vital.
Al and Judy brought their growing family back to the US, where they had tours in San Diego, CA, Glenview, Il, Dahlgren, VA, and as Commanding Officer of the Detroit Armory.
Al said that for Naval Officers, "Having recruiting on your service record was like having leprosy listed on your medical record - it's difficult to convince anyone to touch you". Al was proud of his work in Detroit, and knew he was doing good work helping young people find careers in the Navy that would set them up for their later goals in life. His work earned him recognition as the top recruiting district in the Navy, ultimately allowing him to earn a job at the Pentagon as a military-economic adviser to the office of the President.
After the Navy, Al had a series of other jobs to pay the bills, including as a government contractor for ARIN, ITT, and then later as owner of Port Sandy Bay Pizza. But he was most enthusiastic about living his values and helping his community succeed. Between projects, like a family cabin and inventing a better mousetrap ("you don't have to make a better mousetrap to improve on a mousetrap"), he was generous with his time and resources. He was on the boards of and member of many civic organizations in Two Rivers, from the Knights of Columbus, CAP, the Two Rivers City Council, the Manitowoc County Board where he was instrumental in keeping the Manitowoc Airport open and the creation of the Mariners Trail, his local Catholic Church (which he attended daily until his health declined), and veterans organizations like the VFW, Civilian Air Patrol, and the 'River Rats' (a Vietnam Veterans group).
After Judy died of cancer in January of 2009, Al donated money to Aurora Two Rivers hospital to build a Japanese Bridge and meditation garden so that other people could find some peace on the hospital grounds during stressful times.
The following decade saw Al slow down, but his personality and commitment to his values remained consistent. Despite encroaching loss of memory, he was fundamentally the same man. He was proud to see his son Tye married and remembered to ask how Tye was doing. He was always concerned about the logistics of his household, musing about flying and boating, and making sure his family was being cared for. Towards the end, he forgot Judy had died and often asked where she was. He missed her so incredibly much.
Al rejoined Judy in the early morning hours of June 13th, 2020, a few weeks after entering hospice care.
Allan leaves behind his five sons and four daughters-in-law: Tod and Lynn Geimer, Trent and Annette Geimer, Troy and Leona Geimer, Tye and Jenny Geimer, all of Two Rivers; Tim Geimer (special friend, Paula Jackson) of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren: Winters, Phoenix, Montana, Sumerleigh, Preston, Nicole, Raelyn and Ryan; along with three great grandchildren, and one on the way. He is further survived by a brother, Benny (Shirley) Geimer, Two Rivers; two sisters: Joyce (Jim) Kochan, Mequon and Eileen Strutz, Valders; one sister-in-law, Gerta Geimer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene (Diane) Geimer, Wayne Geimer, Jerry Geimer; two sisters: Louise (Jerry) Paider, and Genevieve Geimer; and a brother-in-law, Allen Strutz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military graveside honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post #165 and V.F.W. Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
The Geimer family extends a special thank you to Home Care Health Services & Hospice and to caregiver, Renee Specht for the compassion and care given to Allan and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.