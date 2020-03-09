|
Allan George Evanoff was born March 10th, 1936 and quietly passed into eternal life on March 7th, 2020.
Allan was born in West Bend, Wisconsin and grew up in Sheboygan Falls. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School and Marquette University with a BA in Business Administration. After college, Allan served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Allan was a long-time parishioner of Holy Innocents/St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
He married his beloved wife Heidi on June 20th, 1964 in Sheboygan Falls. Allan and Heidi moved to Manitowoc where Allan and his father had opened Evans Department Store in nearby Two Rivers, and they eventually established additional stores in Kewaunee and Neenah.
Allan co-founded the Two Rivers Business Association and was actively involved in the area Crime Stoppers; he was also very involved in the Wisconsin Republican Party. After retirement, he worked as a real estate agent with Brigham Real Estate. Outside of work, Allan's greatest passion was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed numerous hobbies; including coin collecting, gardening, following the market news, and raising chickens and geese.
Allan was a loving husband and father, and is survived by his beloved wife, Heidi; children: Tom (Mary) Evanoff, Julie Evanoff (Ken Haas), Kurt (Daniela) Evanoff, Kathy (Jeremy) Herrscher, Jim (Torie) Evanoff, Bill (Viviane) Evanoff, Beth (Matt) Wanamaker; one brother Ed, and his wife Cindy; one sister, Elaine and her husband Dave Forbes; 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Demo and Lucy Evanoff; and by two grandchildren: Nikolaas and Seth Herrscher.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Waldo - 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. (DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, Please enter off of Menasha Avenue). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi (Waldo Site), Friday evening from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 p.m., led by Fr. Bill. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the church after 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. (Please enter off of Menasha Ave.)
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate support to "Heart of the Nation", which Allan faithfully watched every Sunday morning - (www.HeartoftheNation.org), P.O. Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Evanoff family with funeral arrangements.
Special thanks to Manitowoc EMS and Sheriff's Department for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Special thanks also to Fr. Bill Evans for the comfort, support and prayers extended to our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020