|
|
Allan Wargin
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Allan Wargin, age 84, of Two Rivers passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Allan was born June 11, 1935 in Two Rivers, son of the late Bernard and Emily (Theiss) Wargin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On January 10, 1959 he was united in marriage to the former Joanne Walters at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Allan worked at Hamilton Manufacturing for 45 years before his retirement. He enjoyed golf, cards and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Joanne Wargin, Two Rivers; three sons and a daughter-in-law: David Wargin, Reedsville; Kevin & Pam Wargin, TwoRivers; Mark Wargin, Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Craig (Stephanie) Wargin, Michelle Wargin (Andrew Timmerman), Lauren and Jason Wargin; three great grandchildren: Annalise, Desmond and Penelope; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Joseph & Marge Walters; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and brother-in-law Helen & Ken Sievert and two brothers Kenneth and Donald Wargin.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Burial of Allan's cremated remains will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
"The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the care and concern extended to them by Aurora Hospital, Aurora Hospice and the pastoral support staff."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020