|
|
Allen A. Gabsch
Howards Grove - Allen A. Gabsch, 77, of Howards Grove, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Harvest Home. Allen was born July 19, 1942, in Sheboygan, to the late Alfred and Norma (Karstedt) Gabsch. He attended Kiel High School. On April 11, 1964, he married the former Katherine "Katie" Gumm at St. Mark's United Church of Christ. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2008. Allen was employed by Brost Foods as butcher before purchasing and operating his own dairy farm. He was also a Town of Mosel Supervisor and a 35 year veteran of the Haven Fire Department. Allen loved his tractor collection, attending and competing in tractor pulls and working at Newton Meats.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Gabsch, Cleveland, Steven (Mary Jo) Gabsch, Howards Grove; his daughter, Kendra (Michael) Hersey, Kiel; five grandchildren, Kyle and Derek (fiancée Steph) Gabsch, Jenna, Hunter and Adam Westermeyer; three sisters, Betty Kretsch, Julianne Luebke and Doris (Dale) Sprenger; one brother-in-law, Robert Jr. (Beverly) Gumm; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Lyle) Reinemann and Karen (Richard) Binversie. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert Sr. and Lorraine (Sand) Gumm; two brothers-in-law, Edward Kretsch and David Luebke and one nephew, Larry Kretsch.
A funeral service for Allen will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark's United Church of Christ (W1307 Orchard Road, Cleveland) with Rev. Patrick Schultz officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at the St. Mark's UCC Cemetery. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
A memorial fund has been established for the St. Mark's UCC Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Harvest Home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019