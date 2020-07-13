Allen C. Skubal
Mishicot - Allen C. Skubal, age 78, longtime town of Mishicot resident, passed away Thursday morning, July 9th, 2020.
Allen was born November 12, 1941 to Floyd and Violet (Staudinger) Skubal. He was a graduate of Mishicot High School with the class of 1959. On January 4, 1964, he married Sharon J. Petska at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Allen was a one-of-a-kind guy with a big personality, known to his family and friends as Big Al, Skubie or Ding. Allen worked hard all his life having retired from the Manitowoc County Highway Department after 32 years of service. He was also kept busy as the neighborhood watchdog and go-to guy. There wasn't much Al couldn't take care of for you and if he couldn't; he knew someone for the job.
Al enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, cutting wood, and working in his flower garden. He took great pride in his Harley Davidson and loved taking road trips out West to Sturgis and to see the mountains. Al was known to be a straight shooter and had a big heart for people. He enjoyed breakfast with his retired buddies, making others laugh and helping out where ever he saw a need. He was always up to something and made sure there was never a dull moment to be had. Allen will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon (Petska) Skubal; his daughter, Corrie Skubal; one brother, Floyd (Judy) Skubal; and one sister, Pam (Phillip) Plansky. Allen is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews along with many extended family members and close friends who he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Violet Skubal.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot, Saturday morning, July 18th, from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. A short memorial service/time of reflection will conclude the visitation at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Skubal family with funeral arrangements.