Allen F. Schaus
1931 - 2020
Allen F. Schaus

Manitowoc - Allen F. Schaus, age 89, a former Manitowoc resident now residing in Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, Two Rivers.

Allen was born on January 8, 1931, son of the late Roland O. and Claribel (Radandt) Schaus in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1949. On January 12, 1952, Allen married Ruth G. Neuman at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on October 7, 1997. Along with his brothers, he joined his father in the family business, William Schaus and Son, which later became known as Schaus Roofing and Mechanical Contractors located in Manitowoc. Allen retired from his position as president of the business in 1991. Al was also an original founder and co-owner of All States Rigging for many years. He was also a past member of Manitowoc Jaycees, past president of Wisconsin Sheet Metal Association, and a past member of: the Optimist Club, Manitowoc Elks Club, Manitowoc Yacht Club, Manitowoc County Master Builders Association and Northeast Wisconsin Great Lakes Sport Fisherman. Al will be lovingly remembered as the Captain of Cindy's Grandpa fishing team. Al was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater and wood carver who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include: his daughter: Connie Schaus, Port Charlotte, FL; four sons and three daughters-in-law: Bill Schaus, Valders; Jerry and Kathy Schaus, Mishicot; Mike and Mary Schaus, Manitowoc, Thomas and JoAnn Schaus, Branch; ten grandchildren: Mitchell Christensen (fiancé Samantha Michel), Dan Schaus (special friend Rachel Argue), Cindy Schaus, Mandy Schaus, Eric (Kim) Schaus, Jake (Alison) Schaus, Brianna Schaus, Nick (Nicole) Schaus, Kurt Schaus (special friend Taylor Falvey), Alynn Schaus; eleven great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: James and Polly Schaus, Clover; one sister and brother-in-law: Karen and Terry Posey, Suamico; special friend Joanne Savage; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: George and Bonnie Neuman, Manitowoc; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Lois and Tom VanElls, Florida. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded death by his brother Kenneth Schaus.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Jason Blahnik. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Due to the current health situation, social distancing and face coverings are required. Allen will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc following the Mass of Christian Burial.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be given in Al's name to Roncalli High School.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
