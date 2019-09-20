|
Allen ("Al") M. Thielen
Watertown - Allen ("Al") M. Thielen 76, lost his long and courageous battle with COPD on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Al was born in Manitowoc, WI on November 3, 1942, and was the son of the late Alvin and Elvira ("Pat") Thielen.
If you have met Al, his stature and presence had a lasting impression. Along with this you were the beneficiary of his warm, gregarious personality, often delivering a huge smile along with a hug.
Al was always using his hands to create. Most of his careers involved some form of creativity, whether it was drafting, painting, or whittling walking canes. His creativity was used to raise thousands of dollars as the auctioneer of toilet seats for "Heartarama," the local play for charity.
Al was a consummate politician, often debating about his views, eager to get his point across. As an alderman and council member years ago, he served his constituents the best way he could, with passionate conversations. Al was a compassionate competitor with strong will, characteristics we loved, and he used throughout his life and even up until the bitter end.
Al was so talented and intelligent. He was an avid reader, tracking all the books and authors he read and even those he hadn't. Because of his intellectual retention, he could converse, and often debate just about any topic. He held facts, figures and events in his brain, so much so that we called him the Jeopardy whiz!
Al was also passionate about his maker, Jesus Christ. He shared many conversations with his daughters as he wanted them to know the Lord and his Word. In doing so he left behind a book of Psalms to Live By, and we will carry these words with us and use his teachings to help us grow our faith, so we can one day be reunited with him in heaven.
Al is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judy Thielen; his three daughters who were the apple of his eye, Kim (Eddie) Buck; Lisa Westphal; Rebecca "Becca" (David) Lorio. His grandchildren, Sam and Brooke Buck, Sheridan and Landon Westphal; great granddaughter Alisiya; his loving sister Caryn Sitkiewitz, and his niece Debbie (Mark) Fuller. He is also survived by his stepson Troy (Jodi) Pozorski and their children Vince, Dillon and Vanessa Pozorski.
In true Al fashion, he has donated his body to science and will be cremated at a later date.
We wish to thank Marquardt Hospice for their loving care and friendship to Al and Judy.
We will miss you Dad!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019