Allen P. Ziebell
Manitowoc - Allen P. Ziebell, age 67, of Manitowoc, unexpectedly passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence.
Allen was born on November 17, 1951, in Manitowoc, son of the late Edward and Winnie (Staddler) Ziebell. He graduated with the class of 1970 from JFK Prep High School, St. Nazianz. Allen was employed with Krueger International retiring in 2016. He enjoyed woodworking, grilling, gardening, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his daughters and taking his grandson Colt to the park. Allen was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc Senior Center and was an active volunteer with the Lakeshore Humane Society.
He is survived by his two daughters: Traci Ziebell, Camp Douglas, Melissa Ziebell, De Pere; one grandchild: Colt Stacken, Camp Douglas; the mother of his daughters: Marge Pleasant, Camp Douglas; one sister and brother-in-law: Paula (Tony) Wagner, Manitowoc; one brother and sister-in-law: Ken (Kathy) Ziebell, Woodstock, GA; his two cats: Millie and Lady, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Allen was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Winnie Ziebell.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. William Evans will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial at the Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to extend a big thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Aurora for all the special care they gave our father. Also, a special thank you to his special friends Betty Holbrook, JoAnn Bertsche and Chuck Kiehn, Bob and Linda Wenger, Colleen Sheahan, Jimmy Campbell, Ann Cahak, and Jenny Waack.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019