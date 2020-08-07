Allen R. Young
Two Rivers - Allen R. Young, age 75, of 6130 Johnston Dr., Two Rivers, died Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton.
Allen was born on January 15, 1945, in Manitowoc, a son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Kornely) Young. He attended Manitowoc Public Schools. On September 14, 1963, he married Gail Fricke in Manitowoc. Allen was employed with the City of Manitowoc and then worked for 41 years at Heresite Protective Coatings, retiring in 2010. Allen enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Gail Young; five sons and four daughters-in-law: Scott and Dorene Young of Two Rivers, Chris "Dutch" and Paula Young of Forest Junction, Kevin and Tanya Young of Manitowoc, Todd and Wendy Young and Troy Young and significant other, Melinda Pelnar, all of Two Rivers; four daughters and sons-in-law: Gay and Jose Fuentes of Mexico, Cathy and Randy Richards of Two Rivers, Tami and Jason Sladky of Manitowoc and Cary and Manuss McMaster of Missouri; grandchildren: Brian (Melanie), Audrianna, Carlos, Stephanie (Dean), Tyler (Karissa), Brook, Austin (Karlie), Boone, Sawyer, Madison, Brady, Emily, Andrew, Keegan, Sienna, Payton, Cooper, and Shane; step grandchildren: Adam, Eric, and Blake; great grandchildren: Brendon, Bryce, Blake, Maya, Cheyenne, Lillian, Grayson, Capri, Colt, Thea and Nova; step great grandchildren: Braelyn, Ryatt, Cainon and Everly; and great great grandchildren: Elijah and Stella. He is further survived by a brother-in-law: Timothy (fiance', Laurie) Fricke of Valders and a sister-in-law: Pamela (Dale) Kunstman of Cable; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert Dallman; a sister: Sandra Young; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy and Catherine Fricke and brother-in-law: Michael (Mary) Fricke.
Private family services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.