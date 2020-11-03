Allen V. Kaufmann
Manitowoc - Allen V. Kaufmann, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.
Allen was born on August 28, 1942 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Glenn and Emily Krause Kaufmann. Allen attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1961. He served his country with the United States Army serving overseas in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Allen returned to Manitowoc. He was employed at Consumer Steel from where he retired. Allen had been a member of Manitowoc Chiefs Dartball team in past years. He enjoyed deer hunting, taking his 1994 Cadillac Catera for a ride on Sundays ,he followed the Milwaukee Brews, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandson Daniel.
He is survived by two sons, Craig Kaufmann, Phoenix, AZ and Corey Kaufmann and his significant other, Stacy Peterson, Manitowoc; his grandson, Daniel; two brothers and two sisters, Michael (Marilyn) Kaufmann, Manitowoc, Mary Kaufmann, Two Rivers, Timothy Kaufmann, Manitowoc, and Kim Kaufmann, Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Susan Kaufmann, Watertown; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kaye Kaufmann and three brothers, Thomas, Ronald, and Steve Kaufmann.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. At 6 p.m. military honors will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremated remains to take place at Knollwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
