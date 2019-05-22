|
|
Alton B. Duebner
Manitowoc - Alton Bernhard Duebner, age 97, of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on May 19, 2019, at Artisan Senior Living in Manitowoc.
Alton was born September 3, 1921, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Theodore and Bertha Mahnke Duebner. Alton attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1939. He continued his education for two years at Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minnesota, studying for his degree in teaching. In 1942, Alton enlisted in the United States Army, serving overseas during World War II in the South Pacific for 3-1/2 years. During his time of service, he was a member of the Army Band as well as a member of the Dance Band. He enjoyed telling many stories from his years in the service. After being honorably discharged in 1945, Alton returned to Manitowoc and became employed with Busse Radio Doctors repairing and selling televisions, radios and appliances for 22 years. For the next 16 years, Alton was employed with J.C. Penney Company selling appliances until he retired in 1983.
Shortly after returning from the Army, he met his wife, Catherine May Timm. On October 18, 1947, they were married at First German Ev. Lutheran Church and spent 45 wonderful years together raising their 3 children. They enjoyed spending their time on English Lake where they had a cottage and later a home. Katie preceded him in death on April 9, 1993. Alton later married Margaret Putin Hein on June 18, 1994, a former classmate and friend at Dr. Martin Luther College.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Margaret; 3 children, Christine (Christopher) Allie; Sharon (Richard) Eisner; Douglas (Wendy) Duebner, all of Manitowoc, WI; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Catherine May Timm and one brother, Dallas Duebner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. David Laabs. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at First German Ev. Lutheran Church on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at 10:00 A.M.
Memorials would be appreciated to First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2019