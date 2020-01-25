|
Alvin "Mel" Bruckner
Manitowoc - Alvin "Mel" Bruckner, age 60, passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, in Manitowoc, WI.
Al was born on August 7, 1959, in Carlsville, WI, the son of Betty (Braungraber) Bruckner and the late Edward Bruckner. He graduated with the class of 1978 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 10, 1981 Al was united in marriage to the former Tina M. Basler at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, WI. He was employed at Fleet Farm working in the lumber yard for several years.
He is survived by his wife Tina, his mother Betty Bruckner, one son and daughter-in-law Michael (Kayla) Bruckner, one daughter and son-in-law Danielle (Joshua) Tess, all of Manitowoc, four grandchildren Jaymeson, Aubrianna, Westyn and Melanie, and two brothers and one sister-in-law Joseph (Bonnie) Bruckner, Las Vegas, NV, Eugene Bruckner, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Roger (Delores) Basler.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020