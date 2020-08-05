Alvina Marie, "Marie" Tomaszewski
Hartford, WI. - Alvina Marie Tomaszewski, "Marie" age 61, of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away suddenly on July 23,2020.
She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on March 13, 1959 to Jacob and June Nitschke. Marie graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. She worked at Northern Labs, until she moved to Iron Mountain, Michigan in the late 1986.
Marie was a divorced single mother with two children: Kristina and Gary Tomaszewski. Marie loved to sew quilts, watch Minnesota Viking, collect Panda bears, and hang out with her loved ones. She worked at Triton Trailers for the past years 20 and made a lot of friends. She smiled and laughed all the time and loved to sing and dance.
Marie is survived by her two children: Kristina and Gary Tomaszewski, two sisters: Jacqueline Meunier and Judith Schultz, one brother: Jerome Schultz, nieces and nephews: Tina Glaser, Jennifer Schultz, Bonnie (Shawn) Luedtke, David (Jennifer) Meunier, Timothy (Angie) Meunier, Robin (Jesse) Klien, and Goddaughters: Lana Basken and Natasha Haupt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and June Nitschke, two brothers: James and Joseph Schultz, and two sisters: Janis Schultz and Denise Blake.
Family and friends may share memories at Alvina's "Celebration of Life" on August 9th, 2020 from 12:00pm-5:00pm at Neshotah Park in Two Rivers, WI. Burial will be held on a later date.
Condolences may be directed to Jacqueline Meunier, 1305 Martine Street, Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220.
