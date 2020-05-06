Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Resources
More Obituaries for Aly Her
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aly Her

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aly Her Obituary
Aly Her

Hustisford, Wisconsin - It is with great sadness that the family of Aly Her, 38, announces his passing on Saturday May 2, 2020, from injuries sustained as a result of being a victim of a crime. The family was blessed with Aly's birth on April 7, 1982, in Ottawa, IL. He grew up in Two Rivers, WI. Aly enjoyed learning about his Hmong culture, spending time with family, squirrel hunting, and working on cars.

He is survived by his two son's Alex Gauger and Anthony Gauger; one daughter Tia Quimby, four brothers Kou Her, Gna Her, John Her, and Timothy Her; two sisters Mai Xiong and Poua Vang. Aly leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with other family members.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Shoua and Mee Her.

Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020. Flowers can be sent to Klein and Stangel Funeral Home in Two Rivers, WI.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Columbia St. Mary's Burn Unit in Milwaukee for their compassionate care given to Aly.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -