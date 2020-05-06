|
|
Aly Her
Hustisford, Wisconsin - It is with great sadness that the family of Aly Her, 38, announces his passing on Saturday May 2, 2020, from injuries sustained as a result of being a victim of a crime. The family was blessed with Aly's birth on April 7, 1982, in Ottawa, IL. He grew up in Two Rivers, WI. Aly enjoyed learning about his Hmong culture, spending time with family, squirrel hunting, and working on cars.
He is survived by his two son's Alex Gauger and Anthony Gauger; one daughter Tia Quimby, four brothers Kou Her, Gna Her, John Her, and Timothy Her; two sisters Mai Xiong and Poua Vang. Aly leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with other family members.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Shoua and Mee Her.
Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020. Flowers can be sent to Klein and Stangel Funeral Home in Two Rivers, WI.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Columbia St. Mary's Burn Unit in Milwaukee for their compassionate care given to Aly.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020