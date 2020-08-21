Alyce M. Vogel
Kiel - Alyce M. Vogel, 87, of Kiel died on Wednesday morning August 19, 2020 with her family by her side at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1933 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Louis & Ethel (Bachmann) Krueger. Alyce attended school in Reedsville.
On September 8, 1956 she was united in marriage to Charles H. Vogel at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Reedsville. She was involved with the family business, Vogel Chevrolet - Olds, for a number of years. Alyce took great pride in raising her family and being a part of their many activities. Charlie preceded her in death on March 13, 2009. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, was a confirmation helper, served on the Ladies Aid and volunteered with the school. In her free time she enjoyed attending many of her children's and grandchildren's events. It was her greatest joy to be able to spend time with all of them. She enjoyed bird watching and viewing NASCAR races. She was also involved with Homemakers Club, Jr. Women's Club, and the Kiel Study Club.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer (Joel) Lulloff, Mike (Mary) Vogel, Scott (Donnell) Vogel, and Rebecca (Randy) Meyer, all of Kiel; her grandchildren, Jason (Samantha) Lulloff, Aly Lulloff and Fiance Jon Plocar, Tara Vogel, Leah (Mark) Hersey, Susan (Craig) Steinhardt, Megan (Zebulun) Weber, Samuel and David Vogel, Mitchell (Leah) Meyer, Hannah and Evan Meyer. Great Grandchildren include Leyden Yanda, Myla Chasteen, Isabella and Savannah Vogel, Lainey & Michael Hersey, Paris Lutze, Elyce, Cameron, & Quinn Steinhardt, Charlie & Ruby Nayes, Zaiden, Ezekiel, & Gabriel Weber, Amelia Meyer, and one more great grandchild on the way. She is further survived by a sister, Nancy Spoentgen, and sisters-in-law, Mary Vogel & Shirley Kimberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie, in-laws Walter & Marie Vogel, along with numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Kiel. Burial followed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Louis Corners.
Alyce's family would like to thank the nurses of Aurora at Home Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Alyce. They would especially like to thank Jayne for all her visits and support.
A memorial has been established in Alyce's name for the Trinity Lutheran School, Kiel.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
